Google's latest teaser confirms Pixel Watch 2's India launch

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

Google has confirmed the launch of its Pixel Watch 2 in India on October 5, following its United States (US) debut on October 4. Notably, the tech giant shied away from releasing the Pixel Watch on our shores last year. However, the second-generation smartwatch will be available here on Flipkart alongside the Pixel 8 series. With its unique design and advanced features, the Pixel Watch 2 will compete in the high-end smartwatch segment, offering users a comprehensive health/fitness tracking experience.

According to the official teaser, the Pixel Watch 2 showcases a familiar water droplet-inspired design with an aluminum casing, a thinner stem, a smoother and rounded rotating crown, and a microphone hole next to the crown. At the back, the watch houses sensors arranged in a 3x3 grid. The band mechanism remains similar to the first-generation Pixel Watch, offering easy customization options with different color straps to choose from. The wearable will have IP68 water resistance up to 50m (5ATM).

According to the previous leaks, the Pixel Watch 2 will retain the 1.2-inch OLED screen. It would use a 4nm Snapdragon W5 Plus chipset with a custom co-processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. The smartwatch might feature a 306mAh battery with fast charging and improved backup. It would have an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for stress management and tracking. Also, it will offer heart-rate sensing, temperature measurement, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. It will have 4G and UWB support.

