Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 12:52 pm 2 min read

With Starlink, SpaceX aims to provide high-speed internet access primarily in remote areas (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has achieved a new milestone by launching 22 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit, marking the company's record-extending 63rd launch of 2023. The previous record was set in 2022 with 61 launches. Its Falcon 9 rocket, with the Starlink satellites, took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Friday (September 8) at 11:12pm EDT (8:42am IST on Saturday), further extending SpaceX's record for the most launches in a single year.

Take a look at the liftoff

Falcon 9 booster achieves 7th landing

After successfully launching the Starlink satellites, the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, landing on a SpaceX droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage booster came back for a landing about a little over eight minutes after liftoff, completing its seventh launch and landing. The 22 Starlink satellites were scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage approximately 65 minutes after launch. Their deployment has now been confirmed by SpaceX's official page on X.

First stage of Falcon 9 landed successfully

Reusable rockets propel space exploration future

SpaceX's success with reusable rockets has made space travel more cost-effective and sustainable. Each successful launch and landing demonstrates the agency's commitment to making space travel accessible to everyone. As SpaceX continues to break records and expand its Starlink mega constellation, the future of space exploration and global internet access looks brighter than ever.

Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet access

Over half of SpaceX's launches this year have been dedicated to building out Starlink, the company's mega internet constellation. With more than 4,600 operational satellites, the company aims to provide high-speed internet access to people worldwide, particularly those in remote areas. This latest launch brings SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, one step closer to achieving its ambitious space exploration goals.

