Google Chrome users receiving "Privacy Sandbox" pop-up: How it works

Written by Akash Pandey September 08, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

Google will disable third-party cookies for 1% Chrome users in Q1 2024 (Photo credit: Chrome Unboxed)

﻿Google has begun rolling out Privacy Sandbox, a new feature designed to replace third-party cookies, to all Chrome users. The feature tracks users' interests based on browsing habits and allows advertisers to display relevant ads. However, users have complained about a pop-up that appears when the feature is enabled, claiming it lacks sufficient information about the cookie replacement technology.

Privacy Sandbox sparks spyware controversy

The rollout of Privacy Sandbox has sparked concerns among users, with some even labeling it as "spyware." Google asserts that the feature is more privacy-focused, but entities such as the W3C Technical Architecture Group (TAG) have expressed concerns about its implementation. The group stated that due to Chromium-only support for the Topics API, sites could block users or limit the experience for those using other browsers.

Chrome will disable third-party cookies for all by H2 2024

Chrome dominates the web browser market with more than 60% share, according to Statcounter. Despite being the leader, it has been the last among competitors to disable third-party cookies. Chrome's cookie phasing plan has been delayed several times because the company wanted to roll out its alternative for targeted ads before blocking third-party cookies. However, in May, the company announced that third-party cookies would be disabled by default for all users in the H2 2024.

Movement for the Open Web questions Google's data collection

Marketing advocacy group Movement for the Open Web has raised concerns about Google gathering personal data through Privacy Sandbox. Despite these apprehensions, Google is proceeding with the rollout to all Chrome users. Users who have enabled Privacy Sandbox can control ad topics by navigating to Settings > Privacy and Security > Ad Privacy > Ad topics, allowing them to view and block topics generated by Chrome's system that they deem irrelevant.

