Technology

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch goes official: Check features

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch goes official: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 15, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch should debut in India soon (Photo credit: Fossil)

Fossil has introduced the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch. It comes with a range of fitness features, including SpO2 measurement, heart rate monitoring, and automatic workout detection. The wearable runs Wear OS 3 and supports apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Facer. It will be available starting October 17 via the brand's official website and offline stores at $299 (nearly Rs. 24,600).

Context Why does this story matter?

The Wellness Edition smartwatch is the latest addition by the US brand Fossil to its Gen 6 line-up.

Notably, it is the first Fossil wearable that runs Google's latest smartwatch OS, the Wear OS 3.

The device packs a retro analog wristwatch design with a user-friendly interface. Following the launch in the US market, it is anticipated to debut in India soon.

Design and display The watch is offered in a 44mm case size

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has a classic analog wristwatch design, a circular dial, and a crown on the right along with two configurable push buttons. The wearable has a 1.28-inch color OLED touchscreen with an Always-on display feature. It is offered in a 44mm case size. It comes in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold colors with a range of strap options.

Internals The wearable runs Wear OS 3

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition draws power from a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch boots Wear OS 3 and supports Alexa assistant. The device offers measurements related to continuous heart rate, sleep, and SpO2. For fitness, it supports automatic workout detection, and cardio fitness estimations using VO2 Max.

Information Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: Pricing and availability

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is offered in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold colorways. It will be up for grabs from October 17. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch through the brand's official website and offline stores at $299 (around Rs. 24,600).