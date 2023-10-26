Xiaomi 14 Pro with HyperOS makes global debut: Check features
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, along with the standard Xiaomi 14 model. This flagship device boasts significant improvements over its predecessor and is the first phone to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and HyperOS based on Android 14. In China, the price of the handset starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,360).
Display and design features
Xiaomi 14 Pro showcases a 6.7-inch OLED 12-bit display with curved edges, 2K resolution, and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. It has slim 1mm bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader. With a 3,000-nits peak brightness, it claims the title of the brightest smartphone display. The device flaunts a boxy design with a squared camera module on the back. It is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against accidental damage.
What about its cameras and performance?
Equipped with Leica's technology, the Xiaomi 14 Pro's triple-rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with a variable aperture feature. It also sports a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage capacity. Powered by a 4,880mAh battery, it supports fast charging options. It comes in White, Black, and Green color variants.
How much does it cost?
In China, the Xiaomi 14 Pro costs CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,360) for the 12GB/256GB model, and CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 63,055) for the 16GB/512GB version. The 16GB/1TB trim is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,250). The device's bookings are now open in China. It should also head to India.