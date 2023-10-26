Xiaomi 14 Pro with HyperOS makes global debut: Check features

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Xiaomi 14 Pro with HyperOS makes global debut: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:08 pm Oct 26, 202307:08 pm

It gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, along with the standard Xiaomi 14 model. This flagship device boasts significant improvements over its predecessor and is the first phone to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and HyperOS based on Android 14. In China, the price of the handset starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,360).

2/4

Display and design features

Xiaomi 14 Pro showcases a 6.7-inch OLED 12-bit display with curved edges, 2K resolution, and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. It has slim 1mm bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader. With a 3,000-nits peak brightness, it claims the title of the brightest smartphone display. The device flaunts a boxy design with a squared camera module on the back. It is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against accidental damage.

3/4

What about its cameras and performance?

Equipped with Leica's technology, the Xiaomi 14 Pro's triple-rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with a variable aperture feature. It also sports a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage capacity. Powered by a 4,880mAh battery, it supports fast charging options. It comes in White, Black, and Green color variants.

4/4

How much does it cost?

In China, the Xiaomi 14 Pro costs CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,360) for the 12GB/256GB model, and CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 63,055) for the 16GB/512GB version. The 16GB/1TB trim is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,250). The device's bookings are now open in China. It should also head to India.