Xiaomi 14 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip goes official

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:46 pm Oct 26, 202306:46 pm

It is equipped with Leica-branded cameras

At an event in China, Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest Xiaomi 14 series, which includes both a standard and Pro model. These new flagship smartphones follow the Xiaomi 13 lineup from last year and offer notable improvements. As for the highlights, the standard model showcases a sleek design, offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and flaunts Leica-branded cameras.

Display and design

The Xiaomi 14 features a Huaxing C8 AMOLED display, a joint effort between Xiaomi and TCL. This 6.36-inch screen provides a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000-nits. The display also supports HDR 10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a squared-off design with a prominent square camera module on the back and a metal mid-frame.

A look at its camera setup

Equipped with Leica-branded cameras, the Xiaomi 14 utilizes Vario Summilux aspherical lenses for improved imaging compared to the Summicron lenses found on the Xiaomi 13. The camera configuration consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with focal lengths of 23mm, 14mm, and 75mm respectively. The snappers feature a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/2.2. A 32MP front-facing camera is included for selfies.

How much does it cost?

Xiaomi 14 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs on a new operating system called HyperOS, based on Android 14. A 4,610mAh battery supports 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Pricing for the 8GB/256GB model starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,500), while the top-end 16GB/1TB variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300).