Dec 16, 2022

Homegrown consumer electronics brand boAt, in partnership with Netflix, has launched a trio of Stream Edition wireless audio products in India. They are called Nirvanaa 751 ANC, Airdopes 411 ANC, and Rockerz 333 Pro. This is the first time that the American OTT service has officially sponsored audio devices. The gadgets are up for pre-order and the sales will commence on December 20.

Nirvanaa 751 ANC Stream Edition supports Bluetooth 5.0

Nirvanaa 751 ANC Stream Edition wireless headphone has 40mm drivers and weighs about 260g. It is available in Black, Silver, and Blue shades. The over-the-ear headphone offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 33 dB and supports Bluetooth 5.0. You can get up to 54 hours of playtime with ANC and up to 65 hours without ANC on a single charge.

Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition has an IPX5 rating

Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition wireless earphone has 10mm drivers and an IPX5 rating. It is equipped with ENx technology. The earphone supports Bluetooth 5.2 and houses 150mAh batteries. You can get up to 60 hours of playback with a single charge and just 10 minutes of charging will power the earphone for 20 hours. It comes in Black and Blue colors.

Airdopes 411 ANC Stream Edition offers ANC up to 25dB

Airdopes 411 ANC Stream Edition wireless earbuds sport a standard in-ear design with 10mm drivers. They have an IPX4 certification and come in Black, White, and Blue colors. The earbuds feature ENx technology, support Bluetooth 5.2, and offer ANC of up to 25 dB. They get a 320mAh charging case with 37mAh batteries. You get up to 17.5 hours of playtime (at 60% volume).

How much do they cost?

The Nirvanaa 751 headphone is priced at Rs. 3,999 while Rockerz 333 Pro and Airdopes 411 carry price tags of Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. All three audio devices come with a one-year warranty. The products are available for pre-order and will go on sale from December 20 onward via the official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.