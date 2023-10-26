Samsung is offering free cloud backup but there's a catch

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung is offering free cloud backup but there's a catch

By Sanjana Shankar 06:31 pm Oct 26, 202306:31 pm

The cloud storage feature is limited to devices operating on One UI 6

Samsung has announced a new Temporary Cloud Backup service, to help with easy data transfers for those switching to a new Galaxy smartphone. Galaxy users can temporarily store files, apps, images, and other data on Samsung Cloud without any storage restrictions, although individual file sizes are limited to 100GB. The service is anticipated to encourage customer loyalty and deter users from switching to iPhones or other Android devices.

2/4

The free backup is only for 30 days

Samsung's Temporary Cloud Backup service allows unlimited storage but only for 30 days. Users are required to have a Samsung account for access and will be notified when the time limit approaches. Data backup is allowed only over Wi-Fi. After the stipulated time period, the data will be deleted. Companies like Samsung frequently provide trade-in incentives for new devices in exchange for the user's current phone and in such a case, the new cloud storage service could prove useful.

3/4

Maintenance mode integration for added security

In addition to its primary function, Samsung's Temporary Cloud Backup feature will be accessible in Maintenance Mode, a unique mode that restricts access to personal information during device repairs. This integration enables Galaxy device owners to temporarily back up their data as a precautionary measure when submitting their device for repair. Apple also offers a similar service, granting temporary iCloud backup for 21 days to new iPhone and iPad customers.

4/4

Samsung's freebie is limited to select models

Initially, Samsung's Temporary Cloud Backup will be available exclusively for Galaxy S and Z series users in South Korea. The feature is limited to devices operating on One UI 6, leaving out several older Samsung flagship models. This launch precedes the bustling holiday season for the electronics sector and comes before Samsung's Galaxy S24 series launch, which is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2024.