OnePlus Open receives first software update ahead of sale tomorrow

By Sanjana Shankar 05:48 pm Oct 26, 202305:48 pm

OnePlus Open will be available for purchase starting tomorrow

OnePlus has rolled out a new update (v13.2.0.114) for its maiden foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open. The foldable is set to go on sale tomorrow. Weighing in at roughly 138MB, this update offers a range of system and camera enhancements and bug fixes. These include an improved Split View functionality in landscape orientation, the ability to open three apps simultaneously in Split View, and improved viewing for Facebook live streams.

Camera performance and stability improved

OnePlus Open's latest update zeroes in on refining camera performance and stability. OnePlus asserts that this update bolsters Dolby Vision effects, photo preview thumbnails, and the experience of capturing videos by pressing and holding the shutter button. It also enhances video recording performance and the quality of images captured with the rear camera. Users can now see equivalent focal lengths for zoom options and modify the default wide-angle focal length in the camera settings.

System security and communication enhancements

In addition, the latest update incorporates the September 2023 Android security patch to boost system security. Communication enhancements include increased stability and broader compatibility for Wi-Fi network connections, Bluetooth pairings, and IR Remote usage. The update resolves an issue where unintended touches could be mistakenly identified as screen-off gestures on the cover screen while optimizing the main screen's touch sensitivity. Finding recently opened apps on the task bar is also bound to become easier with the new update.