How OnePlus 12R will differ from OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 12R will retain the looks of the 11R

The OnePlus 11R has just started to heat up the competition in upper-mid-range smartphone space and we have now received all the details of its successor. Thanks to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, we know how the OnePlus 12R will look like and what kind of a spec sheet it will boast. Here's how OnePlus 12R will differ from 11R.

The OnePlus 12R will retain the design of its predecessor

OnePlus will continue to offer the design principles they introduced on the 11R. It seems like the brand really wants to create its own unique identity and not change the looks every year. The upcoming OnePlus 12R will sport a center-postioned punch-hole cutout similar to 11R, slightly slimmer bezels, and an in-display fingeprint reader. At the back, it'll retain an 11R-like camera island.

The phone's display may support LTPO technology

On the display front, the OnePlus 12R will be nearly similar to the 11R. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. We expect the screen to support LTPO technolgy as well.

It will include a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom

The OnePlus 12R will bear substantial upgrades in terms of camera hardware. As per the leaked information, the device will offer a triple camera setup featuring 50MP (OIS) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP (2x) telephoto lens that will replace the 2MP macro snapper available on the 11R. For selfies, the handset will offer a 16MP front camera.

The device will pack a 5,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 12R will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as opposed to 11R, which packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The handset will be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will boot Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The 12R will have a bigger 5,500mAh battery than 11R's 5,000mAh capacity. The fast charging speed will remain unchanged at 100W.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 12R will launch in India and international markets. It is expected to be slightly pricier than the 11R which starts at Rs. 39,999. As per @OnLeaks, OnePlus will conduct a launch event in China in January next year, where the brand will unveil both OnePlus 12 and 12R models. India launch is expected a month later in February 2024.