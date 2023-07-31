Technology

OnePlus 12 will feature a periscope camera, Hasselblad optimizations

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 01:28 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 12 is said to get super large Vapor Chamber Cooling (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

The OnePlus 12 could debut in China this December, and rumors are already swirling about its design and specifications. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the device will include a 50MP Sony IMX9xx (OIS) 1/1.4-inch primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B (OIS, 3x) periscope camera. Up front, a 32MP camera is expected. It will also feature Hasselblad optimizations.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be at the helm

The OnePlus 12 will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath its sleek exterior, the handset will house Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is rumored to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will include a Snapdragon X75 modem for satellite connectivity.

The handset will offer 50W wireless charging

The rumored battery features could make the OnePlus 12 an attractive option for users who prioritize battery life and fast charging speeds. The device is expected to pack a significantly large 5,400mAh battery that would support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It will be shipped with Android 14, layered with OxygenOS 14 custom skin on top.

The official details should be revealed later this year

OnePlus 12 is set to compete with other high-end smartphones in the market such as Google Pixel 8 Pro. However, keep in mind that the information we have listed is based on rumors and tip-offs, and actual specifications may vary at the time of launch.