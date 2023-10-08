Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) gets cheaper

By Akash Pandey 08:29 pm Oct 08, 202308:29 pm

The discount is applicable on the model with the Lightning port (Photo credit: Apple)

As part of its Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has an amazing deal on the popular Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), cutting the price from Rs. 24,900 to Rs. 18,499. Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs. 1,750 off on SBI Bank card transactions, lowering the price to Rs. 16,749. This limited-time offer lets you save Rs. 8,151 on the original price. If you have been waiting to buy the latest AirPods Pro, now's the time to act.

Earphones offer comfortable and secure fit

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) delivers a comfortable and secure fit. The earbuds come with customizable silicone tips, ensuring a snug and tailored fit for every user. With their sweat and water resistance, they can be used during workouts or essentially in any environment.

They support ANC and personalized spatial audio

The AirPods Pro (2nd gen) not only provides a comfortable fit but also packs some standout features. One such is the Active Noise Cancellation technology, which effectively blocks out unwanted background noise. Additionally, the personalized spatial audio feature creates an immersive and dynamic soundstage, taking your listening experience to the next level. These cutting-edge earbuds are perfect for both fitness enthusiasts and audiophiles.