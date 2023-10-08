Sony reveals festive discounts on PlayStation 5, Cricket 24 bundle

By Akash Pandey 07:35 pm Oct 08, 202307:35 pm

The discounts are valid till November 4 (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony is rolling out exclusive PlayStation 5 deals in India for the festive season, featuring significant discounts on the console as well as the Cricket 24 bundle. From Sunday (October 8) to November 4, gamers can save up to Rs. 10,500 on the Sony PS5 Standard Dual Sense bundle and Rs. 10,000 on the Sony PS5 Standard Standalone console and the Cricket 24 bundle. These offers are available exclusively through ShopatSC, a Sony-authorized dealer.

Contents of PlayStation 5 'Cricket 24' bundle

The PlayStation 5 Cricket 24 bundle includes a console, DualSense wireless controller, and Cricket 24 game digital code. It is not clear if buyers will receive any additional digital perks. This bundle is available at a limited-time offer price of Rs. 47,990.

Major titles launching in October

October is a big month for PlayStation 5, as major titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Cricket 24, Spider-Man 2, and other games are set to launch. So, to mark their arrival and celebrate the festive season, Sony is offering discounts and deals on consoles and games. Indian e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are also offering some good deals on PS5 consoles and bundles as part pf their respective annual festival sales.

Sony aims to sell 25 million consoles this fiscal

Sony's goal is to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles during this fiscal year, setting a new record for PlayStation sales. Since its launch in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units, a figure slightly lower than that of the PlayStation 4. The company shipped 3.3 million PS5 systems in the first quarter of 2023. With these festive deals, Sony hopes to boost sales and achieve its ambitious target.