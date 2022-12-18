Technology

#DealOfTheDay: 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV gets cheaper on Amazon

The Sony Bravia smart TV (KD-65X74K) comes with a 16:09 aspect ratio

Sony is a well-known brand with a strong presence in the Indian television market. With a range of smart TVs under the Bravia series, the brand aims to provide an enhanced viewing experience at each price point, from mid-tier to premium. If you want to upgrade to a new and large-screen TV, check out this deal on 65-inch Bravia TV.

Everything to know about the offer

The Sony Bravia smart TV (KD-65X74K) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,39,900 for the 65-inch variant. However, it is retailing on Amazon at Rs. 82,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 56,910. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on online transactions via all leading bank cards. Additionally, up to Rs. 3,760 benefit is also applicable in exchange for an old device.

Let's look at the smart TV's specifications

The Sony Bravia smart TV (KD-65X74K) sports a minimalist design with thin bezels. It is equipped with a 20W open baffle dual-speaker setup which supports Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. The television boasts a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) X-Reality Pro LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, and 178-degree view. It features Live Color and Motionflow XR100 for color reproduction/graphics.

The television provides three HDMI ports

For I/O, the Sony Bravia smart TV (KD-65X74K) includes three HDMI ports, two USB sockets, an RF port, and an Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

It packs 16GB of onboard storage

The Sony Bravia smart TV (KD-65X74K) is powered by the brand's in-house X1 4K picture processor and provides 16GB of onboard storage. It boots Google TV based on the Android TV operating system. It also supports smart voice control via the remote which supports Google Assistant and Alexa. The television offers enhanced parental protection and comes with X-Protection Pro for better control over content.