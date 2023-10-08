Apple iPad Air M1 discounted during Amazon Great Indian Festival

By Akash Pandey 05:42 pm Oct 08, 202305:42 pm

The iPad Air M1 supports stylus and keyboard (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's iPad Air M1 is now available with a substantial discount during Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale. You can grab the iPad Air M1 (64GB, Wi-Fi) for just Rs. 45,998, down from its original MRP of Rs. 59,900. The deal is available for the Pink color, while the Space Gray is slightly pricier at an additional Rs. 1,000. For Purple and Blue variants, you need to pay an extra Rs. 2,000. The 64GB Starlight trim is currently unavailable.

Additional discounts for SBI cardholders

If you're an SBI credit card user, you can score even more savings on the iPad Air M1 during the Amazon sale. Opting for an SBI credit card EMI transaction will get you an additional Rs. 3,250 off. For full swipe transactions with an SBI credit card, the discount goes up to Rs. 2,000, lowering the effective price to Rs. 43,999. Plus, SBI debit card users can enjoy a Rs. 1,000 discount on full transactions.

iPad Air M1: Take a look at the specifications

The iPad Air M1 sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and an anti-reflective coating. The device is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It offers Touch ID for secure authentication. It features a 12MP wide primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage capabilities. The device uses Apple's M1 chip. It packs stereo speakers and delivers up to 10 hours of browsing or video watching on Wi-Fi.

Should you buy the iPad Air M1?

With the M1 chip and Liquid Retina LCD display, the iPad Air M1 delivers top-notch performance at its price point. The stereo speakers are perfect for enjoying content, and the Type-C port ensures compatibility with a variety of accessories. However, the 64GB storage capacity might be limiting for some users. But considering the price point, it may be an excellent option for users seeking an entry-level iPad for day-to-day tasks.