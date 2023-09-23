Apple iPhone 15 models facing discoloration issue: How to resolve

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Always use a protective case on your device

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series went on sale globally on Friday. However, some users have reported a color change issue in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models near the volume and action buttons. The discoloration appears to be temporary and due to fingerprint smudges on the titanium frame of these devices. Apple has assured customers that this is not a permanent problem and can be easily resolved. Here's what the tech giant has to say.

What Apple has said

Several users have highlighted the discoloration issue on Reddit, while some also took to X. In response to the growing concerns, Apple, on its support page, has stated the oil from one's skin might temporarily change the color of the outside band on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. However, the color change is temporary. It can be easily wiped off with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to restore the device's original appearance, according to the company.

Titanium is more prone to smudges

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models feature a titanium build instead of stainless steel, which is more susceptible to fingerprint smudges. So, if you have purchased or intend to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro models, you should be prepared for this. But because it isn't a permanent issue, it shouldn't be a big deal. To keep your iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max looking brand new, clean it regularly, following Apple's guidelines.

Is it okay to use disinfectant on iPhone?

According to Apple's support page, it is safe to use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75% ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox disinfecting wipes. You can use these to gently wipe the external surfaces of your iPhone. However, Apple does not recommend the use of bleach or hydrogen peroxide-containing products. Additionally, the company advises users to avoid getting moisture in any openings of the phone and immersing it in cleaning agents.

Separately, here's how to verify original iPhone 15 series boxes

Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly introduced a new method to verify the authenticity of iPhone 15 boxes. According to a video shared on X, iPhone 15 boxes have labels and QR codes visible only under UV light. These labels are located at the back of the boxes, ensuring consumers can confirm they are purchasing a genuine iPhone 15 unit. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 15, make sure to check for these labels under UV light.

