Samsung's new 'Fan Edition' devices coming soon: Everything we know

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 03:15 pm 2 min read

The new FE range may debut next month

﻿Samsung is gearing up to release a new "Fan Edition" lineup of devices, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. These will be slightly cheaper options compared to the regular lineup, aiming to provide users with a premium experience without the hefty price tags. With a Q4 2023 release timeframe, the devices are expected to hit the market in October. Here's everything you can expect.

Galaxy Buds FE: Premium audio experience at affordable price

The Galaxy Buds FE will cater to budget-conscious users seeking a premium audio experience. Leaks suggest these earbuds will feature two external mics, one internal mic, and a new one-way speaker, ANC, along with AKG-tuned 12mm drivers. Their design will resemble the original Galaxy Buds, with physical buttons and wingtips for a better fit. The new audio wearable pair is expected to cost around $99 and come in two color options: white and black.

Galaxy S23 FE might use two different chipsets

The Galaxy S23 FE might sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader is also expected. It will house three vertically stacked rear cameras, headlined by a 50MP shooter. The device will reportedly use Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It will boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it could sport a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Based on the leaks, it might debut in four color options.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series to sport LCD screen

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be more affordable versions of their flagship counterparts, which feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and AMOLED panel. Rumors indicate that the FE tablets will be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC. The standard model could offer a 10.9-inch LCD panel, whereas the FE+ trim might settle for a 12.4-inch display. They shall boot Android 13 with OneUI 5.1 and support S Pen and keyboard connectivity.

