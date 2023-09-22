Blinkit partners with Apple reseller for lightning-fast iPhone 15 deliveries

Written by Rishabh Raj September 22, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

The service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune

Blinkit, a subsidiary of Zomato has partnered with Apple premium reseller Unicorn, to deliver the iPhone 15 series in under 10 minutes. The service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune. The goal of this collaboration is to meet the fast-paced demands of urban consumers, by providing them with the convenience of receiving these devices almost instantly, right at their doorstep.

Take a look at Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa's post

Blinkit CEO excited about unique global partnership

This partnership comes after Blinkit's successful collaboration with Unicorn Info Solutions last year, to deliver the iPhone 14 series in India. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said, "We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes!" "This unique association is a global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly," he added.

iPhone 15 series went on pre-order on September 15

Apple's flagship iPhone 15 line-up, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max went on pre-order in India on September 15. Prices for the iPhone 15 series start at Rs. 74,900 for the basic model and go up to nearly Rs. 2 lakh for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB variant). Apple has also announced a series of discounts on its latest products in India.

Blinkit's speedy delivery eases launch day queues

As Apple's two official stores in India saw long queues on the iPhone 15's sale day, Blinkit provides a convenient alternative for customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune. With delivery in under 10 minutes, customers can avoid spending long hours waiting in line and enjoy the excitement of receiving their new iPhone 15 almost instantly.

