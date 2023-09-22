How to record your moods using Apple's watchOS 10

Technology

How to record your moods using Apple's watchOS 10

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

The new software also brings a couple of other upgrades including vision health tracking

Apple's latest watchOS 10, which was made available on September 18, brings a plethora of features to enhance users' health, fitness, and overall well-being. Among the key updates is a mood-tracking feature in the 'Mindfulness' app, available on Apple Watch Series 4 or newer models. Users can now record their feelings and moods directly on their watch face, allowing them to keep track of their mental health.

Mood tracking is made easy with the Mindfulness app

To begin logging your moods, open the Mindfulness app, tap "State of Mind," and then "Get Started." You can record a "momentary emotion" based on your current feelings or a "daily mood" for an overall assessment of how your day went. Using the smartwatch's Digital Crown, you can navigate through seven abstract images representing emotional states from "very pleasant" to "very unpleasant." Once you pick an emotion, you can go deeper to record more about what you are feeling.

How to view your mood records?

You can track your daily mood logs from the Health app, under the "Mental Wellbeing" tab. The app also displays lifestyle factors associated with your mood entries, to assess how your mood corresponds to factors like time spent in the sun, sleep patterns, and exercise habits. Furthermore, you can access specific assessments for depression and anxiety within the Health app and export PDFs of personal health reports to share with medical professionals.

The software also includes new cycling workouts, hiking upgrades

The watchOS 10 also includes cycling workouts with Bluetooth sensor support, hiking upgrades, and vision health tracking, making it a comprehensive health companion for Apple Watch users. Hiking workouts now have safety WayPoints automatically included in the Compass app, and an upgraded Maps app displays advanced trail information. The ambient light sensor on the Apple Watch measures time spent in daylight, to help you keep track of your vision health.

Share this timeline