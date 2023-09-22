Intel unveils Meteor, Lunar, Panther Lake chipsets at Innovation event

Intel intends to challenge AMD's 3D V-Cache technology

Intel held its yearly Innovation event in San Jose, US where it showed us some of the new computer chips and technologies it is developing for the next few years. The event showcased the company's upcoming chip generations, including Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake. CEO Pat Gelsinger's keynote highlighted key advancements in chip technology, AI integration, and modular chiplets. Intel is also planning to challenge AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, and introduced the world's first working UCIe-enabled chiplet-based processor.

Meteor Lake features an AI coprocessor

At the Innovation keynote, Intel officially introduced its "Meteor Lake" generation, claiming it to be the company's most efficient processor ever. Set to launch on December 14, succeeding the 13th-Gen "Raptor Lake" line, Meteor Lake will be the first chips built on the new Intel 4 process and will include a dedicated AI co-processor. They graft together different chiplets for each component: compute, graphics, SoC, and I/O. On the gaming front, Meteor Lake can incorporate Intel's Arc graphics directly on-chip.

Plans to challenge AMD's 3D V-Cache technology

Intel also plans to challenge AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which fuels desktop chips like its Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The company has some plans; however, those won't be part of the Meteor Lake generation. Intel needs to develop a way to compete with 3D V-Cache if it wants to remain the leader in the high-end gaming market. It seems like the company is working on something.

Launch dates of Lunar Lake and Panther Lake

Intel also showcased the Lunar Lake system, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. It will utilize Intel's Foveros design and debut the company's 1.8nm manufacturing process, known as Intel 18A. Panther Lake, set to be announced in 2025, is already in development. It is slated to enter production as soon as Q1 of 2024. More details about Panther Lake are yet to be revealed.

Intel also introduced a UCIe-enabled chiplet processor

Intel showed Pike Creek, a UCIe-enabled chiplet-based processor, with a plug-and-play standard allowing different silicon modules to work together in one package. Intel also announced the Sierra Forest Xeon processor, featuring 288 E-cores. On December 14, the company will introduce the 5th-Gen "Emerald Rapids" Xeon line. Additionally, Intel is transitioning to new technology that allows chips to sit on a bed of glass, providing more room for transistors, better data transfer, less warping, and reduced mechanical breakage under heat.

