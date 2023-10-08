WhatsApp beta for Android introduces 'secret codes' for locked chats

By Akash Pandey 05:29 pm Oct 08, 202305:29 pm

The feature could be rolled out in the coming months

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called "secret codes," designed to simplify the process of searching for locked chats on user devices. It is currently available on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Previously, accessing locked chats required a two-swipe process and was hidden from the main chat list. Now, users can set a code when locking a chat, which can be entered in the search bar to reveal the locked chat's name, per WABetaInfo.

How to set and use secret codes

To create a secret code for a locked chat, users can select a word or even an emoji. WhatsApp encourages users to choose an easy-to-remember secret code for easy access. Once set, the secret code can be entered in the search bar to display the locked chat's name. However, biometric authentication is still necessary to unlock and access the chat. The traditional two-swipe method from the top of the chat list also remains available for chats alongside the secret codes.

Feature currently in beta testing

According to WABetaInfo, the secret codes feature is being tested in WhatsApp's latest Android beta version 2.23.21.9. Initially spotted in the previous beta version, the feature is now accessible to a limited number of beta users on Android. There is no official word on when this feature will be available to all users. It is expected to roll out in the coming months.