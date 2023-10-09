Apple iPhone 15 lineup houses Qualcomm's latest 5G modem

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 12:23 pm Oct 09, 202312:23 pm

The latest Qualcomm modem boosts connectivity on the iPhone 15 series

Apple's iPhone 15 series boasts Qualcomm's latest X70 modem, resulting in enhanced 5G performance. Shahram Mokhtari from iFixit confirmed this upgrade on X, emphasizing that Apple didn't just reuse logic boards from last year's Pro units in the newest baseline models. Instead, the tech giant made a deliberate effort to keep components current, despite the extra resources required.

Take a look at Mokhtari's post

Significant boost in 5G speeds

Last month, SpeedSmart's benchmark tests showed that the Qualcomm X70 modem significantly improves 5G performance. The iPhone 15 lineup reportedly delivers up to 24% faster 5G speeds compared to the iPhone 14 series. In the US, Verizon users upgrading to the iPhone 15 will see the most notable improvements, followed by T-Mobile and AT&T customers. Notably, the X70 modem is also found in many top-tier Android smartphones.

Additional benefits of the X70 modem in new iPhones

Besides faster 5G speeds, the Qualcomm X70 modem in the iPhone 15 series will offer several other benefits. It's expected to reduce power consumption, boost 5G carrier aggregation, and enhance performance when the devices are far from a cell tower. To recall, last year's iPhone 14 lineup also featured Qualcomm modems, specifically the X65 model, which has now been replaced by the more advanced X70 modem across all the latest iPhones.

Apple to continue its partnership with Qualcomm for future iPhones

While Apple is currently developing its own in-house 5G modems, they're not expected to be ready for several years. In the meantime, Qualcomm announced last month that Apple will continue using its 5G modems for iPhones at least through 2026. This ongoing partnership ensures that future iPhone models will benefit from Qualcomm's expertise in modem technology, providing users with top-notch connectivity and performance.