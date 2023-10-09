Meta Threads to get 'Trending Topics' feature: How it'll work

By Akash Pandey 11:47 am Oct 09, 202311:47 am

The Trending Topics feature could make its way to Threads later this year

Meta's microblogging platform, Threads, is rumored to be working on a new Trending Topics feature that will help users easily find the hottest discussions happening on the site, similar to X (formerly Twitter). While Meta hasn't officially announced this feature, a now-deleted screenshot shared by one of its employees gave us a sneak peek into how it might look. An app developer, named Willian Max, has reposted the image on Threads, while making sure to protect the employee's privacy.

Trending Topics interface will appear within Search

The leaked image shows a simple interface that ranks the most talked-about topics on Threads, along with the number of posts for each subject. It seems that the Trending Topics section will be found within the Search tab, which was recently updated to let users search for public posts using keywords. Keep in mind though, that the screenshot came from a developer version of the Threads app, so the final design might change when it's released to everyone.

Recent updates and improvements to Threads

Threads has been getting some major updates lately, like a feature that lets users switch between accounts without having to log out and back in, similar to Instagram. Back in August, Meta even launched a web version of Threads, so users can access the social network on their computers. While the Android and iOS apps are designed specifically for smartphones, the web version works great on any platform, irrespective of the OS.

The new feature could be rolled out soon

With Meta employees already using a fully functional Trending Topics feature internally, we're pretty sure it won't be long before it's available for everyone to enjoy. Public release is expected to happen later this year or in early 2024.