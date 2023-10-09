HONOR Magic Vs2 foldable smartphone to debut on October 12
HONOR has revealed that its latest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic Vs2, will launch on October 12 in China. Along with the smartphone, the HONOR Watch 4 Pro will also be unveiled. The Magic Vs2, a follow-up to last year's Magic Vs, will boast a thinner and lighter design for added convenience. There is no word on when the new book-style foldable and the latest smartwatch will be available in global markets.
Magic Vs2 specs: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC,16GB RAM
HONOR Magic Vs2 is rumored to feature a slightly underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 16GB of RAM, according to recent Geekbench listings. A 3C certification listing also indicates that the Magic Vs2 will support 66W wired fast charging, similar to its predecessor, Magic Vs. Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the device will utilize a "rare-earth magnesium alloy" material to achieve its lighter and thinner profile.
HONOR Magic Vs2 camera: 50MP rear matrix camera
As for the camera, the HONOR Magic Vs2 is expected to have a similar setup to its predecessor, with a 50MP rear matrix camera featuring an aperture range of f/1.9 to f/2.4. The device may also include a 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP 3X telephoto camera. More details about the camera specifications will be announced during the official launch event on October 12.
HONOR Watch 4 Pro: circular dial design
Little is known about the upcoming Honor Watch 4 Pro, but it's anticipated to be an enhanced version of the Watch 4, which debuted in China a few months ago. The Watch 4 Pro will sport a circular dial, while the Watch 4 has a square-ish dial. For reference, the HONOR Watch 4 features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, over 300 watch faces, a 451mAh battery, 4GB of onboard storage, and 5ATM water resistance.