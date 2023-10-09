HONOR Magic Vs2 foldable smartphone to debut on October 12

Watch 4 Pro will be an upgraded version of the HONOR Watch 4

HONOR has revealed that its latest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic Vs2, will launch on October 12 in China. Along with the smartphone, the HONOR Watch 4 Pro will also be unveiled. The Magic Vs2, a follow-up to last year's Magic Vs, will boast a thinner and lighter design for added convenience. There is no word on when the new book-style foldable and the latest smartwatch will be available in global markets.

Magic Vs2 specs: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC,16GB RAM

HONOR Magic Vs2 is rumored to feature a slightly underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 16GB of RAM, according to recent Geekbench listings. A 3C certification listing also indicates that the Magic Vs2 will support 66W wired fast charging, similar to its predecessor, Magic Vs. Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the device will utilize a "rare-earth magnesium alloy" material to achieve its lighter and thinner profile.

HONOR Magic Vs2 camera: 50MP rear matrix camera

As for the camera, the HONOR Magic Vs2 is expected to have a similar setup to its predecessor, with a 50MP rear matrix camera featuring an aperture range of f/1.9 to f/2.4. The device may also include a 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP 3X telephoto camera. More details about the camera specifications will be announced during the official launch event on October 12.

HONOR Watch 4 Pro: circular dial design

Little is known about the upcoming Honor Watch 4 Pro, but it's anticipated to be an enhanced version of the Watch 4, which debuted in China a few months ago. The Watch 4 Pro will sport a circular dial, while the Watch 4 has a square-ish dial. For reference, the HONOR Watch 4 features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, over 300 watch faces, a 451mAh battery, 4GB of onboard storage, and 5ATM water resistance.