WhatsApp is highlighting AI-powered chats with new shortcut button

By Sanjana Shankar 01:48 pm Nov 17, 202301:48 pm

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp is working on an exciting new feature called AI chats, which is meant to help users with daily tasks, by providing suggestions and recommendations. In the latest, the platform is adding a quick access button for AI-powered chats within the Chats tab. Presently, this feature is under development and is only available to Android beta users as part of the update carrying version, 2.23.24.26.

At the Meta Connect 2023 Conference, Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that Meta is exploring AI-driven chat systems, on WhatsApp and other platforms, to transform user interactions and function as smart assistants. This could be similar to the MyAI in-app chatbot that Snapchat currently offers. Users will also be able to engage with AI agents in WhatsApp groups by mentioning them. Zuckerberg unveiled AI-driven chats for a limited number of users in the US in September.

New shortcut button makes it convenient to access AI chats

The newest WhatsApp beta update for Android brings forth a fresh button in the Chats tab, situated above the icon for starting new conversations. This allows users to swiftly open AI-driven chats, streamlining the process and enhancing user convenience. The dedicated shortcut also eliminates the need for users to open their contact list to access the AI chat, thus saving time and effort when starting these specialized chats.

The feature is not accessible yet

At present, the AI-powered chats feature is still under development and is not accessible yet. Also, Zuckerberg has announced plans to launch multiple interactive AI agents, with the possibility of additional agents being released later on. To note, WhatsApp may share your AI messages to improve the quality of the chatbot, but your other personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted.