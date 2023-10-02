WhatsApp lets beta users copy Channel links for easy sharing

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 02:44 pm Oct 02, 202302:44 pm

The feature is available on both Android and iOS

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve its Channels feature. The app now allows beta users to copy links from Channel messages. As reported by WABetaInfo, this new feature is available as part of the latest WhatsApp beta updates for iOS and Android. Although it is a relatively minor enhancement, it makes it simple to share crucial Channel updates with other people, without having to manually forward messages.

Quick access to channel updates with copied links

The new feature also makes it possible for users to share Channel updates outside of WhatsApp. This allows access to the relevant message and eliminates the need to navigate through the entire channel history. Hard press a message within Channels, and you should find the option to 'copy link' along with edit, delete, and forward options. Importantly, this feature is accessible to all users within the respective Channel, and not just its creator.

Compatibility and availability of the feature

The ability to copy channel update links is compatible with WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.23.20.18 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.20.1.70. It's currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers and will gradually reach more users in the coming days. Users who have updated their version of WhatsApp but don't have this feature can expect it to become available soon.

Other Channel features currently under development

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a search functionality to help users look for status updates and Channels within the app. Yet another feature in the works will automatically delete Channel media after a specified time. The app will allow you to choose when photos and videos shared within Channels should get cleared from your device, thereby freeing up space.