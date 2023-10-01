WhatsApp beta update introduces new reply bar feature on Android

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 08:58 pm Oct 01, 202308:58 pm

The new feature will roll out on the stable platform soon

WhatsApp has introduced a new reply bar feature in its latest Android beta version 2.23.20.20, designed to enhance user experience. This handy feature allows users to quickly reply to images, videos, and GIFs without leaving their current screen, streamlining conversations and maintaining the context of shared content. The update is now available for some beta testers and should be accessible to more users in the coming days.

How does it work?

The new reply bar appears when users view images, videos, or GIFs in a conversation after updating to the latest WhatsApp beta, per WABetaInfo. To see if it is available on your WhatsApp account, open any image, video, or GIF, and the reply bar should appear on the screen. If it doesn't show up, try tapping the screen once. This feature provides a faster way to respond to specific media within a chat without closing the existing window.

Benefits of new feature

WhatsApp's new reply bar offers two main benefits for users. Firstly, it enables quicker responses to particular media within a chat without having to leave their screen, which makes it easier to maintain the flow of conversation and context of shared content. Secondly, since the reply bar is also available when opening images, videos, and GIFs within the media screen in the chat info section, the new feature significantly improves user experience by minimizing unnecessary interruptions.

What about broader availability?

The reply to media feature is currently available for some beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. It should be rolling out to more users in the coming days.