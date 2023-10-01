Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India launch set for October 4

By Akash Pandey Oct 01, 2023

The Galaxy S23 FE will boot Android 13-based One UI (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Samsung has seemingly revealed the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S23 FE in India on Wednesday (October 4), confirming the previous rumors. This follows a recent announcement on Amazon India's promo page, too. The tech giant's Indian branch updated the banner image on its X account, showcasing three cameras and the text "The New Epic" and "Launching on October 4." While the smartphone's name isn't explicitly mentioned, it's evident that the teaser is all about the Galaxy S23 FE.

New tablets, earbuds also expected to debut

Besides the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung has also hinted at a new Galaxy Tab on its X account, possibly the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Meanwhile, Amazon has updated its promo page to feature the Galaxy Buds FE as well. It's likely that both of these products will be unveiled in India alongside the Galaxy S23 FE on Wednesday (October 4).

Rumored specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Although the Galaxy S23 FE's official specifications are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest it will boast a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. On the processing end, it might include 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The smartphone is tipped to use either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Powering the device could be a 4,500 mAh battery pack with 25W wired charging support.

What to expect from camera setup

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. A 10MP camera is likely on the front.

