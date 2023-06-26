Technology

Nothing Phone (2)'s India pre-orders start June 29: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

The open sale for the Nothing Phone (2) may begin on July 21 (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing has revealed the pre-booking date for the Phone (2), in India. The device will be up for pre-order starting June 29 at 12:00pm via Flipkart. Customers will have to deposit Rs. 2,000 to register and secure their Phone (2) unit and receive it before the open sale begins. Some exclusive offers will also be available. It might start at around Rs. 40,000.

Let's take a look at the offers

Once you pay a refundable amount of Rs. 2,000 for the Phone (2), you will be asked to come back on July 11 (9:00pm) or before July 20 (11:59pm). In this timeframe, you can choose your variant, settle the remaining balance, and claim exclusive pre-order offers, which include instant cashback on leading bank cards, and 50% off on Ear (stick) and Nothing accessories package.

Expected features of the Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) will have a slightly rounded aluminum frame. Per the official teaser, the handset will get a revamped Glyph section, featuring a segmented-lighting setup. It is anticipated to have a top-centered punch-hole, as opposed to left-aligned cut-out claimed in the leaked renders. Slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Corning's protection on the front and back are likely to be retained.

The handset could bear a 6.7-inch screen

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to have a marginally bigger display than its predecessor. As per the official statement, the display will be 0.15-inch bigger than Phone (1) which offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel. The Phone (2) could get a 6.7-inch screen.

It will have support for 4K videos at 60fps

As per the leaked renders, the Nothing Phone (2) will retain the dual camera arrangement, but it will have a dual-tone LED flash. The handset may feature a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It is likely to settle for a 32MP selfie camera. The device is confirmed to include capabilities like Raw HDR and 4K videos at 60fps.

Users will experience re-designed UI elements with Nothing OS 2.0

The Nothing Phone (2) might use an underclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The handset is tipped to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It'll boot Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. Nothing assures three OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the Phone (2). The handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery with wired/wireless charging support.