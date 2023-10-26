WhatsApp to allow Channel owners to add new admins

By Sanjana Shankar 01:04 pm Oct 26, 2023

The feature is currently under development and will be introduced in a future update of the app

WhatsApp is said to be developing a feature that will enable Channel owners to appoint new admins. This feature was found in the most recent Android beta update carrying version 2.23.23.7. WhatsApp Channels act as a one-way broadcast tool allowing users to follow content creators and accounts of their choice. Having multiple admins becomes essential for prompt updates and could help various editors to contribute simultaneously in real time.

New option to invite admins

The upcoming feature includes an option in the Channel info screen that lets Channel owners invite admins to their Channels. As reported by WABetaInfo, this addition is expected to be one of the top management tools for Channels, as it will allow owners to choose trusted individuals who can assist in managing and sharing content on their behalf. The feature is presently under development and will be included in a future update of the app.

The Channel admin list remains private

WABetaInfo's report also emphasizes that the Channel admin list will always remain private, meaning it won't be visible to Channel followers. This privacy feature preserves the confidentiality of Channel management while granting owners increased control and management capabilities, particularly as Channels expand in size or activity. The inclusion of multiple admins can lead to more active and efficient Channels by permitting them to post extra content and guarantee regular updates.

