Brazilian scientists develop cocaine vaccine: Here's how it works

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Brazilian scientists develop cocaine vaccine: Here's how it works

By Sanjana Shankar 12:34 pm Oct 26, 202312:34 pm

The vaccine has shown promising results in animal studies

Researchers in Brazil have created an innovative vaccine, called Calixcoca, to combat cocaine addiction. The treatment works by preventing users from experiencing the "high" associated with these drugs. The vaccine has demonstrated positive results in animal testing. Last week, this treatment won the top prize of $530,000 at the Euro Health Innovation Awards for Latin American medicine.

2/5

How the cocaine vaccine works

Calixcoca works by initiating an immune response that blocks the high from cocaine and its derivatives, stopping them from reaching the brain. As reported by AFP, this immune response prompts the patient's body to generate antibodies that attach to cocaine molecules in the bloodstream. These enlarged molecules become too big to enter the brain's "reward center" or mesolimbic system, which is activated by cocaine to release dopamine, the pleasure-inducing reward chemical. This mechanism aids in breaking the addiction cycle.

3/5

Promising results in animal testing

The vaccine has undergone testing on animals, yielding notable levels of antibodies against cocaine with minimal side effects. Moreover, the vaccine was found to help shield rat fetuses from cocaine. The team thinks that this could help safeguard the unborn children of pregnant cocaine addicts. Following these encouraging results, Calixcoca is now set to advance to the next stage, which is human clinical trials.

4/5

'The vaccine should be used as a supplementary treatment'

Psychiatrist Frederico Garcia, the research team's coordinator from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, cautions the drug is not a "panacea"—a supposed remedy that can cure all illnesses—and should be utilized as a supplementary treatment alongside rehab.

5/5

Previous attempts at developing cocaine vaccines

Previous attempts at developing cocaine vaccines have been made in the United States, which is the world's top cocaine consumer according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, while Brazil is the second. However, clinical trials in the US did not yield satisfactory results, causing studies to stall. Garcia explains that there is currently no specific registered treatment for cocaine addiction, with existing methods involving "a combination of psychological counseling, social assistance, and rehabilitation, when necessary."