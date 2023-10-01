Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1

By Akash Pandey 10:34 am Oct 01, 202310:34 am

The codes are limited to players on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has gained considerable popularity among gamers in India by unveiling a fresh batch of codes on a daily basis. These alphanumeric codes can be used to claim free rewards like character skins, weapon skins, and other in-game items. The add-ons not only improve the visual appeal of characters and weapons but also provide functional benefits such as increased protection from damage, better accuracy, and improved durability. Here are the codes for Sunday (October 1).

2/4

Codes are valid for one-time use

It is important to note that each Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code can only be used once, and invalid or expired codes won't work for claiming freebies. Keep in mind that these codes have a short lifespan of 12-18 hours from their release. So, players need to act fast to claim their rewards. To ensure successful redemption, users should enter the codes with capital letters and numbers as provided.

3/4

Check out codes for October 1

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday (October 1) are listed below: FMVCOI9D8E74R5G, F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC, FFDYESG4B5NT6YM, FHUKJONI8BVYFHD L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6, O1U7A5T3H8N6B4, P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6, T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1 N4K1R7X3H9W2L8, M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1, I2O4U6A8T1S3V7, FXI8USYHERTULJO F7BYVHDXBYSNMWK, F3E4I56UYNMO9ZA, F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN, FWKI3E45UT6YNBG R3T5W2E6A7D9FG, H4N8Y2G6T17X5E, M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q, U2I4O8V63A5T7W F5E1R6H9A72L4K, X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4, S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5, FEN4M5L6GKY9H8U F65Q4R2EDCVB4RJ, FTGHB7VY6TGDRN5, FT6KY7IU8HFYHTY

4/4

Follow this process to unlock rewards

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should head over to the official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using their linked account. After logging in, users need to enter the redeem code in the designated field and click on the "Confirm" button. A pop-up window will appear next, confirming the successful redemption. The rewards will then be sent to the player's in-game mailbox within 24 hours.