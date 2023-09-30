OnePlus Open to launch in India soon: What to expect

1/5

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus Open to launch in India soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 10:20 pm Sep 30, 202310:20 pm

OnePlus Open is tipped to debut on October 19 (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open. Ahead of the official preview, the device has been spotted in the hands of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, which also suggests the India launch is just around the corner. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sharma unfolds the device, revealing a circular rear camera cutout that matches the new renders revealed by OnLeaks earlier this month. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus Open.

2/5

Phone to have 120Hz displays

Although the official specs are yet to be announced, leaks hint that the OnePlus Open will likely offer a 7.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED outer screen, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport a distinctive rear camera setup, possibly with Hasselblad-calibrated 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope cameras. For selfies, 32MP and 20MP cameras could be featured on the outer and inner screens, respectively.

3/5

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power device

The OnePlus Open will likely use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It might include up to 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. The high-end processor and generous RAM and storage options should boost performance abilities. The foldable shall boot Android 13 with OxygenOS Fold custom skin. Under the hood, it might pack a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

4/5

It could be affordable alternative to Galaxy Z Fold5

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 1,10,000 and Rs. 1,20,000 in India. This will make it a more budget-friendly option compared to Samsung's latest folding flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold5, which starts at Rs 1,54,999. The Qualcomm chipset, along with the latest RAM and storage formats, will make it an appealing choice for those seeking a foldable phone without emptying their wallets.

5/5

Foldable phones gaining traction

Foldable phones have been gaining popularity in recent years, with big names like Samsung and Huawei launching their own versions. The OnePlus Open's potential entry into this market could further encourage consumers to adopt foldable phones. As more brands continue to innovate and release new foldable devices, it will be fascinating to see how this technology evolves and becomes more mainstream in the near future.