Nothing Phone (2) 'White' variant to debut in 8GB/128GB configuration

By Akash Pandey 10:10 pm Sep 30, 202310:10 pm

The Nothing Phone (2) houses dual stereo speakers

The Nothing Phone (2) White color variant is set to be available in an 8GB/128GB configuration during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, as suggested by a marketing banner. Previously, this color option was limited to 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB storage, leaving customers with the choice of paying an extra Rs. 5,000 or selecting the Dark Grey color. The exact sale date for this new configuration remains unannounced, but it is expected to be available during the sale event.

Although Nothing hasn't revealed the price for the 8GB/128GB White color variant, it is likely to cost Rs. 44,990, the same as its Dark Grey counterpart. The White color variant has so far been offered only in the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The Dark Grey trim is available at identical prices for these configurations.

The Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an under-display fingerprint reader. The phone gets a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 ultra-wide lens. Up front, it has a 32MP camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The device boots Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. Equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, it supports 45W wired, 15W Qi-wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

