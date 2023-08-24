Technology

Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get additional in-game collectibles

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 24, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that provides a wide range of additional collectibles on a daily basis. These include weapons, costumes, and protective gear, among other rewards that come in handy during gaming. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes that provide free access to the extra in-game collectibles. Players can also purchase these additional gaming items.

The redeem codes are time-sensitive

The redeemable codes can be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. However, the codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Users will have to log in to the official site with their registered credentials. After entering a redeem code into the text box and clicking confirm, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Check out the codes for today

The redeemable codes for today are listed below. Use them to get exciting rewards for free. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, V427-K98R-UCHZ.