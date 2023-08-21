Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 21 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023 | 09:54 am 2 min read

The codes can be redeemed only by players on the Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX's redeem codes provide players with an opportunity to obtain in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, and skins for free. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes are updated daily and can be redeemed on the game's official rewards redemption site. However, players should act quickly, as the codes are time sensitive and can be claimed by only a limited number of players.

Active codes can be discovered on the official microsite

To find active codes, players can visit the game's official microsite, which is regularly updated by the developers. By redeeming these codes, players can gain access to gold and diamonds, as well as purchase in-game items like loot crates and vouchers. Once the code is confirmed, rewards will appear in the in-game mail section. The bonuses help enhance the gaming experience.

Redeem and enjoy your free rewards

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for August 21 are listed here. FFCMCPSJ99S3, EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, UVX9PYZV54AC MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, MCPW2D2WKWF2 FFCMCPSEN5MX, NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, BR43FMAPYEZZ 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, HNC95435FAGJ HHNAT6VKQ9R7, HFNSJ6W74Z48, XFW4Z6Q882WY, E2F86ZREMK49 2FG94YCW9VMV, 4TPQRDQJHVP4, FFDBGQWPNHJX, V44ZZ5YY7CBS WD2ATK3ZEA55, TDK4JWN6RD6