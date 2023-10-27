WhatsApp developing an AI-based customer support service: How it works

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp developing an AI-based customer support service: How it works

By Sanjana Shankar 10:39 am Oct 27, 202310:39 am

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce AI-generated messages for addressing user inquiries, that could enhance the quality of customer service provided. The new feature was part of the Android beta update, carrying version ID 2.23.23.8. While still in development, this feature is anticipated to streamline user interactions, reduce response times, and create a more efficient support experience for both users and customer service representatives.

2/3

Addressing limitations of the current support system

The existing support system on WhatsApp has its drawbacks, particularly when it comes to default responses, notes WABetaInfo. The app frequently churns out automated, generic replies that may not adequately address user's questions or resolve their concerns. By incorporating AI-generated messages into customer support, WhatsApp aims to tackle these shortcomings and provide more pertinent and useful responses to support inquiries.

3/3

The feature will be powered by Meta's secure service

WhatsApp's AI-generated customer support messages will be powered by a secure service from Meta. This feature is expected to deliver more tailored and effective solutions for user inquiries, offering immediate responses even outside of standard business hours. By moving away from generic default answers, AI support is predicted to greatly enhance user satisfaction. Currently under development, the feature will be included in a future update of the app.