Technology 2 min read

Threads adds polls and GIFs to compete with X

By Akash Pandey 10:06 am Oct 27, 202310:06 am

Threads has "just under" 100 million monthly active users

Meta is incorporating polls and GIFs into Threads, as the company persistently pursues X (previously known as Twitter). Since its debut in July, Threads has experienced rapid expansion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing that the app has "just under" 100 million monthly active users. As Threads continues to introduce new features, it aims to further engage and entice users in its quest to become a formidable contender in the social media arena.

Understanding Polls on Threads

Threads users now have the ability to generate polls containing up to four choices and a live countdown timer, similar to X. In order to see the poll results, users are required to participate in the poll, after which they will be notified when the poll ends. Polls have gained popularity on the Elon Musk-led X. It enables users to engage with a variety of subjects and gain new followers without the need for frequent posting or formal surveys.

GIFs for realistic in-app conversations

Threads has also incorporated GIPHY for seamless GIF sharing. Users can click on a new GIF icon to explore trending GIFs or search for specific ones using the search bar. To share GIFs, simply use the new GIF icon appearing among the Threads composer options. Click on it and you'll be able to pick up or search GIPHY for a suitable animated image to convey your message.

View counts and pinned posts under development

Threads is currently experimenting with view counts and pinned posts on profiles and within replies. Instagram head Adam Mosseri expresses his support for view counts, stating, "They give people a better sense of their reach, and generally more feedback is a good thing." Pinned posts have been a mainstay of X profiles, but Threads is taking it a step further by enabling users to pin replies to posts as well. Both trials are presently active for limited users.