OnePlus Open goes on sale in India today: Check offers

By Sanjana Shankar 09:34 am Oct 27, 202309:34 am

OnePlus Open comes in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black color variants

OnePlus's inaugural foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, hits the Indian market today. It was unveiled on October 19. As for the highlights, the device boasts a 7.82-inch AMOLED primary display, a 6.31-inch secondary screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Additionally, it features a trio of Hasselblad-branded rear cameras and dual front-facing cameras. It packs 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Price, availability, and launch offers

Retailing at Rs. 1.4 lakh for the 16GB+512GB model, the OnePlus Open comes in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black color variants. Shoppers can find the device on Amazon, OnePlus's official website, and partner retail stores. OnePlus is also offering an Rs. 8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount for ICICI Bank and OneCard instant bank transactions.

Design and display specifications

OnePlus Open's 7.82-inch AMOLED main display gets a peak brightness of up to 2,800-nits, and the 6.31-inch cover display features a 2K resolution and 431ppi. Both screens provide a 120Hz refresh rate. The device stands 153.4mm tall, has a width of 143.1mm when unfolded, and measures 73.3mm wide when folded. The thickness varies based on the chosen color option. The Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk variants weigh approximately 239g and 245g, respectively.

Triple rear camera module

The OnePlus Open is equipped with a 48MP primary camera featuring Sony's LYT-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS). This is accompanied by a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide unit. The device is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. Up front, the foldable offers a 20MP main camera and a 32MP secondary camera. Ahead of the sale, the company released a software upgrade bringing several system and camera enhancements and bug fixes.

Processor, software support, and battery life

Running on Android 14-based OxygenOS 13.2 and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus Open is set to receive four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,805mAh battery that supports rapid 67W fast charging. OnePlus claims this allows the device to charge from 1% to 100% in roughly 42 minutes, providing over a day's worth of usage on a single charge.