WhatsApp may let you lock your chats with secret code

By Sanjana Shankar 02:55 pm Oct 06, 202302:55 pm

The secret code for locked chats feature is currently under development and is not accessible as yet

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that lets users set a secret code for their locked chat folders. This tidbit comes from WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, who spotted it in the latest WhatsApp Android beta update 2.23.21.8. The secret code feature basically boosts privacy for locked conversations by adding an extra layer of security. Notably, this code will be different from the main password or biometric authentication you use on your smartphone.

Greater control and security for locked chats

At present, locked conversations on WhatsApp are tucked away in a separate section, accessible only through the phone's PIN or biometric authentication. The secret code will offer more control over their locked chats, giving users more flexibility in securing their conversations. This means that even if someone cracks the device password, they won't automatically have access to the protected chats folder. The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Personalized password for protecting locked chats

The feature does not come as a total surprise, though. In May, WhatsApp hinted at a "custom password feature" for locked chats. WhatsApp said it was "adding more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone." The secret code feature seems to be an extension of that idea.