Flipkart Big Billion Days: Pixel 7 Pro, 7a becomes cheaper

2 min read

By Akash Pandey 02:20 pm Oct 06, 202302:20 pm

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a periscope camera (Photo credit: Google)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 8, and a range of smartphones are set to receive major price cuts. Google's Pixel 7 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 84,999, will be available for under Rs. 60,000 during the sale. The more affordable Pixel 7a will also see a reduced price. Both devices come equipped with Google's second-generation Tensor G2 chip and ship with Android 13, which makes them considerable at two different price points.

Price drops and additional offers

A teaser on the Big Billion Days sale microsite reveals that the Pixel 7 Pro's price will drop to Rs. 58,999 during the event. To snag this discount, customers must use bank card offers, as the current listed price is Rs. 63,999. Moreover, trading in an eligible smartphone can further lower the price by up to Rs. 32,000. The Pixel 7a will be available for Rs. 31,499 during the sale, down from its original price of Rs. 43,999.

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a: Recalling the specifications

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7a features a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices are powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/128GB configurations, respectively. They are now upgradeable to Android 14. Both phones support wired and wireless charging and offer up to 72 hours of battery in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Take a look at the camera hardware

In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup: a 50MP (OIS) primary, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 48MP (OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom. The Pixel 7a has a dual-camera setup, featuring a 64MP (OIS) primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, they bear 10.8MP and 13MP cameras, respectively.