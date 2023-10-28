Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for October 28

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for October 28

By Akash Pandey 10:20 am Oct 28, 202310:20 am

Some redeem codes may have server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for Saturday (October 28), giving players the opportunity to secure free gun skins, pets, and additional rewards. The appetite for complimentary items is insatiable, and these redeem codes offer a fantastic way for gamers to obtain these prizes without spending a dime. Garena frequently shares such codes, enabling players to elevate their gaming experience. Here are the active redeem codes and the steps to redeem them.

2/4

Perks of code redemption

The redeem codes are composed of 12/16 characters, featuring a mix of random letters and numbers. By using these codes, players can unlock rewards such as bundles, outfits, pets, skins, free diamonds, fragments, and more. These handy items give players an advantage on the battlefield. Utilizing the codes presents an excellent method for gamers to enhance their gameplay without having to spend real money on in-game transactions.

3/4

List of active redeem codes

Here are the codes for Saturday (October 28). If a player misses out on these, they need to wait for a fresh list to come out. ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q, 9KTDUHL7UDSEMELD, 9RBJR01NK1519MX7, CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR 6G1B43W0S0NY96E9, 2B947RWC91T8YUZK, ECT6VM2BUSF8W1JG, C77M72V292UWVY4R 5VHLU6BB5NFLCNFX, GXDNBTB8G1CDN0T6, DPDREWR6C86X02P0, AFYUHAXTLJUJTLUM JG6SK8TMC983RU3R, 0UHUWU99PKFCDBLG

4/4

Here's how to unlock in-game items

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should head to the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with their account credentials. After signing in, they should type in a redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, they will see the rewards in their account within 24 hours. Players should keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they are gone.