How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 21

Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 21

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023 | 09:22 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes are only valid for 12-18 hours after release (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that was released in September 2021. During combat, players require additional in-game characters and items like weapons and protective gear to survive longer. Such items and characters can be purchased using in-game currency or they can be accessed for free via redeemable codes which are generated on a daily basis.

The redeemable codes have limited validity

The redeemable codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Check out the list of codes for today. WCME-RVCM-USZ9, MSJX-8VM2-5B95, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, SARG-886A-V5GR.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players first have to visit the game's rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players must log in to their game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. The rewards will be displayed in the mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

The game announces events on a regular basis

Free Fire MAX has also rolled out its Weekly Agenda, offering players a chance to complete various missions and earn top rewards. The game's developers regularly roll out events that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive goodies. The latest Weekly Agenda includes in-game items such as the Celestial hang glider and Victoria Wall gloo wall.

Share this timeline