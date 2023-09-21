WhatsApp's beta update introduces group chat filter on iOS

WhatsApp's beta update introduces group chat filter on iOS

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

There's a new 'Unread' tab within the chat list

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS beta, bringing the version up to 23.19.1.72, which includes improvements to the app's interface and a new group chat filter feature. The new interface aims to modernize the app's appearance and provide a more efficient way to manage conversations. Meanwhile, the group chat filter allows users to easily locate and manage their group conversations. The update is currently limited to beta users.

With the new update, the filter button present next to the search bar within the app has been removed, and instead, a new "Unread" filter has been introduced. The updated app interface now replaces the previous blue elements with green. Additionally, the "Business" filter has been replaced with a feature that allows users to easily filter group chats, and a similar functionality is also reported to be in the works on the Android beta version.

The group chat filter makes it easier to manage chats

The new "Groups" filter, which will be present along with the 'Unreads' tab, is designed to help users organize their chat list and locate group conversations faster. By simplifying the process of finding group chats and unread messages, these features are expected to boost the overall user experience on WhatsApp. The new interface is currently under development and may be introduced via a future update on the stable version of the app.

The Android beta update introduces a passkey feature

In addition to the iOS update, WhatsApp has rolled out a firmware on Android beta, version 2.23.20.4, which includes a passkey feature for account verification. This feature will help users sign in safely. The passkey will include both numbers and characters to confirm a user's identity and ensure that only authorized devices can be verified. The passkey will be stored in a compatible password manager, allowing easy access while preventing unauthorized entry to user's accounts.

