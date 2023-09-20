Amazon's 2023 Devices and Services Event: Here are key announcements

Technology

Amazon's 2023 Devices and Services Event: Here are key announcements

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 20, 2023 | 09:57 pm 4 min read

Alexa is now better than ever

US tech giant Amazon held its annual 'Devices and Services' event at its recently opened office in Arlington, Virginia today. The company made a host of reveals pertaining to AI-powered gadgets and services. From Echo and tablet devices to Alexa improvements, a lot was in store for tech enthusiasts. Let us take a look at the top announcements.

US pre-orders for Echo Show 8 are open

Amazon claims Echo Show 8 is its "most ambient device yet." It flaunts a centered camera for better video calls, an improved audio pipeline to minimize background noise, and faster processor. The device has a built-in smart home hub and comes with a custom-built spatial audio processing technology. Its home screen changes based on your proximity to the device. US shipping starts next month.

Alexa is now better than ever

The new version of the Alexa boasts a bevy of optimizations. It builds on five foundational capabilities: Conversational, Real-world applications, Personalization, Personality, and Trust. Users no longer need to say "Alexa" multiple times. Also, it now adjusts its tone and emotion based on context. US customers will be able to access its new features via a free preview on Echo devices they already own.

These companies are harnessing the power of Alexa

Amazon is working with BMW to create conversational in-vehicle voice assistant capabilities. Meanwhile, Character.ai is working on a new Alexa experience that allows users to have natural conversations with over 25 unique characters. Splash is linking its AI-backed music creation technology with Alexa so that customers can create their own songs, and personalize their elements, all via voice.

Eye Gaze on Alexa facility will aid the physically impaired

The Eye Gaze on Alexa feature is meant for customers with mobility or speech disabilities so that they can use Alexa with their eyes. They can perform functions like playing music and shows, calling others, and controlling their home environment—all without using voice or hands. Separately, the Call Translation facility provides captions for your Alexa audio and video calls in real-time.

The Echo Pop Kids is the perfect gift for children

Amazon has introduced the Echo Pop Kids for children. They come in two designs—Marvel's Avengers and Disney Princess, each showcasing their respective character themes. In the US, they come with six months of Amazon Kids+ subscription included. The Echo Pop Kids are available for pre-ordering in the country starting today.

What about tablets?

The new Fire HD 10 Kids is for young children, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is for older ones. They boast 10.1-inch Full-HD screens, lighter builds, 25% faster than previous generation models, 3GB of RAM, and 13 hours of battery life. Pre-bookings for the devices are open in the US and shipping will start next month.

Here's a look at the smart glasses

Amazon has revealed its next-generation Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses. They feature an improved battery, promising six hours of continuous media playback/talk time on a full charge. They also feature multipoint pairing, for seamlessly moving audio between connected devices. The devices come in seven "fashionable" styles and their pre-orders are yet to open.

Fire TV has become smarter

The Fire TV is getting a new 'Continue Watching' row. It will aggregate your favorite content from leading streaming providers in one place. The new row focuses on recency so that it is easier for you to pick up where you left off. It will be rolled out via an over-the-air update in the US later this year.

These Fire TV companions have received an upgrade

The Fire TV Soundbar is the newest companion for Fire TV. It promises content enhancement with an "immersive sound, crisper dialog, and improved bass." The compact device is Bluetooth-enabled. Separately, the Fire TV Stick 4K is claimed to be 30% more powerful than its predecessor. and now supports Wi-Fi 6. The Max variant supports Wi-Fi 6E, a first in the industry.

These are the company's new safety cameras

The Blink Sync Module Pro is a new device that extends the range of your Outdoor 4 camera. It is ideal for those concerned about the safety of their properties. Separately, the Stick Up Cam Pro is an an indoor/outdoor camera that notifies the owner when motion is detected, and where it took place.

The Echo Hub will make controlling your home easier

Amazon says Eero Max 7 is its first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, and its "fastest eero yet." It can support over 200 connected devices and is ideal for large homes or high-demand networks. The firm has also announced Echo Hub. It is a wall-mounted, Alexa-powered, smart home control panel. It bears an 8.0-inch touchscreen with a customizable dashboard.

Share this timeline