Apologize to Rajya Sabha chairperson: SC to Raghav Chadha

1/6

Politics 2 min read

Apologize to Rajya Sabha chairperson: SC to Raghav Chadha

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:27 pm Nov 03, 202304:27 pm

Raghav Chadha Rajya Sabha suspension: SC tells AAP MP to apologize

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha to seek an "unconditional apology" from Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar pertaining to his suspension from the Upper House. The court also highlighted that Chadha was the youngest and first-time member of Parliament and that Dhankhar may consider taking an objective stance in the matter to go forward.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The AAP MP was suspended from the Rajya Sabha in August during Parliament's Monsoon Session. Chadha was accused of "breach of privilege" after five MPs alleged he didn't take their consent before naming them in a proposed select committee for the contentious Delhi Services Bill. The five MPs belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (AIADMK).

3/6

Here's what Chadha's lawyer told SC

Meanwhile, Chadha's lawyer informed the country's top court that the AAP leader has no motives to affect the dignity of the Rajya Sabha, reported the news agency ANI. Furthermore, the MP's lawyer assured that he will be seeking an appointment with the Rajya Sabha chairman so that he can place an "unconditional apology" over the issue.

4/6

SC previously flagged 'serious concern' over Chadha's suspension

While hearing Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension on October 30, the apex court labeled the indefinite suspension of a member of Parliament, especially from the opposition, as a matter of "serious concern" for a constitutional court. Led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the SC bench also emphasized that Parliament must have voices distinct from the ruling dispensation.

5/6

Know about Delhi Services Bill controversy

The select committee proposed to review the Delhi Services Bill, also known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, before it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. This bill, which both Houses of Parliament approved, replaced an ordinance concerning the postings and transfers of senior Delhi government officials. On August 13, the legislation officially received President Droupadi Murmu's assent.

6/6

Poll Was Rajya Sabha chairperson right to indefinitely suspend Raghav Chadha?