England vs India, 5th Test: Presenting key matchups

England and India are set to lock horns in the 5th and final Test at London's iconic Kennington Oval from July 31. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led Team India exhibited uncanny resistance to draw the Old Trafford Test. The impending encounter offers quite a few player matchups to watch out for.

#1 KL Rahul vs Chris Woakes Seamer Chris Woakes made inroads into India's top order across both innings at Old Trafford. He dismissed KL Rahul in the first innings, as the latter shared a 96-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Woakes, who hopes to shine at The Oval as well, has dismissed Rahul thrice in 12 Test innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul averages a fine 55.66 against Woakes.

#2 Zak Crawley vs Mohammed Siraj With Jasprit Bumrah all but out of the Test, Mohammed Siraj will have an extra burden. Siraj, who was a tad expensive at Old Trafford, would want to go full throttle one final time. The right-arm seamer could perturb England opener Zak Crawley, who has fallen to Siraj thrice in 17 Test innings. However, Crawley has an average of 51.66 in this battle.

#3 Joe Root vs Kuldeep Yadav The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy could finally see wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in action. He is expected to play as India's specialist spinner at The Oval. If this happens, Kuldeep's battle with England batter Joe Root would draw attention. Root has been one of the finest players of spin of late. Notably, Kuldeep has dismissed Root once in seven Test innings.