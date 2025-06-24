Indian openers with most Test centuries in SENA countries

KL Rahul has become the second Indian opener to complete five Test centuries in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The milestone came during Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley. He scored a patient 247-ball 137 in the third innings. This knock also made him the second Indian opener to accomplish six Test hundreds outside Asia. Here we look at Indian batters with most hundreds in SENA nations as designated openers.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar - 8 centuries The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was bound to top this list as he mustered eight tons in SENA nations, out of which five came on Australian soil. He scored two tons in England and one on NZ soil. Notably, he did not play a single Test against South Africa. The legendary batter overall hammered 2,464 runs across 32 Tests as an opener in SENA nations at 44.80 (50s: 11). In total, he tallied 13 Test tons outside Asia.

#2 KL Rahul - 5 centuries The 137 at Headingley was Rahul's fifth Test hundred as an opener in SENA countries. This was his third ton in England. He owns one hundred apiece in Australia and South Africa as a Test opener. His tally of 1,451 runs across 22 Tests as an opener in SENA Tests is only third to Gavaskar (2,464) and Virender Sehwag (1,574). Rahul averages a decent 35.39 in SENA countries as the tally also includes four fifties.