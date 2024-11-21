Summarize Simplifying... In short Aaryavir, son of cricket legend Virender Sehwag, shone in the Cooch Behar Trophy, smashing an unbeaten double-century off just 229 balls.

His stellar performance, along with a quickfire 98 from Dhanya Nakra, put Delhi in a commanding position against Meghalaya.

Aaryavir, who debuted in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year, is already catching the eye of IPL franchises.

The match is being played at the MCA Cricket Ground

Cooch Behar Trophy: Aaryavir, son of Virender Sehwag, smashes double-ton

By Parth Dhall 08:16 pm Nov 21, 202408:16 pm

What's the story Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has made the headlines after scoring a double-century in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy. He reached the landmark for Delhi against Meghalaya at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. The Cooch Behar Trophy is an annual four-day cricket tournament for Under-19 players, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Match details

Aaryavir's double-century propels Delhi to dominant position

In the match, the home team batted first and set a target of 260 runs. On Day 2, Delhi responded strongly with a lead of 208 runs at stumps, losing only two wickets. This was largely due to an impressive opening partnership of 180 runs between Aaryavir and Arnav S Bugga. Bugga contributed a century before being dismissed while Aaryavir went on to score an unbeaten double-century.

Stellar performance

Aaryavir's double century: A closer look

Aaryavir's double-century came off just 229 balls, including 34 boundaries and 2 sixes. His unbeaten score of 200 helped Delhi reach a commanding position at the end of play with a total of 468/2. The other unbeaten batter was Dhanya Nakra, who scored a quickfire 98 off just 91 deliveries. Delhi's dominant performance was instrumental in securing their lead over Meghalaya in the match.

Career path

Journey in cricket; Sehwag's support

Aaryavir made his debut in the prestigious Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year, scoring 49 against Manipur, which helped Delhi win the match by six wickets. Notably, Indian cricket legend Sehwag earlier stated he hasn't pressured his son to follow in his footsteps. In 2023, Sehwag revealed Aaryavir was already working hard to attract the attention of IPL franchises.