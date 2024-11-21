Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has an impressive record at Perth Stadium, averaging 103.80 in Test matches with a total of 519 runs from just six innings.

He's the only player to score multiple centuries at this venue and leads the tally with no other player even reaching 400 runs.

With over 4,000 runs in 50 Tests, Labuschagne is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Marnus Labuschagne averages over 100 in Tests at this venue

By Parth Dhall 08:08 pm Nov 21, 202408:08 pm

What's the story The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway in a few hours at the Optus Perth Stadium. Both Australia and India boast star-studded rosters that will battle it out in five Tests. Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, who has a terrific record at the Perth Stadium, will have the spotlight. He averages over 100 in Tests at this venue. Here are his stats.

Stats

Over 500 runs in three Tests

Labuschagne, Australia's mainstay number three Test batter, has fared well at the Perth Stadium in the past. The right-handed batter owns 519 runs from just three six innings at an astronomical average of 103.80. His tally includes three tons and a fifty. Notably, Labuschagne's scores at this venue reads 143, 50, 204, 104*, 16, and 2.

Information

Labuschagne miles ahead on the tally

It is worth noting that no batter other than Labuschagne has scored even 400 Test runs at this venue. His compatriot Steven Smith follows him with 355 runs. Next on the list is Travis Head (291 runs).

Information

Multiple Test tons at Perth Stadium

Notably, Labuschagne remains the only batter with multiple centuries at the Perth Stadium in Test cricket. West Indies's Kraigg Brathwaite, India's Virat Kohli, as well as Australia's Smith and Head are the only other players with a ton here.

Impact

Over 4,000 runs in Tests

Labuschagne is touted to play a key role for Australia in the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In 50 Tests, the star batter has over 4,000 runs at 49.56. He owns 775 runs in Tests against India at 45.58. One of his 11 Test tons have come against India. Labuschagen is set to become only the second batter with 4,000 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) runs.